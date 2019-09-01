Comparing of Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

We are comparing Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Demonstrates Estre Ambiental Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Estre Ambiental Inc. has a 2.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Estre Ambiental Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Global Medical REIT Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Global Medical REIT Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Estre Ambiental Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Estre Ambiental Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 51.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc. has -41.94% weaker performance while Global Medical REIT Inc. has 16.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.