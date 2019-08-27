Comparing of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 24 5.58 N/A -1.24 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 42 26.74 N/A -20.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7% Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Silk Road Medical Inc which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.37% and an $33 consensus target price. Silk Road Medical Inc on the other hand boasts of a $47 consensus target price and a 10.85% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.1% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares and 74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.6% of Silk Road Medical Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97% Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65%

For the past year Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Silk Road Medical Inc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Silk Road Medical Inc beats Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.