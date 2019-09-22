Comparing of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 23 5.45 N/A -1.24 0.00 MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.34 N/A 0.31 16.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7% MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and MiMedx Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MiMedx Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, and a 65.17% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and MiMedx Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.1% and 70.08% respectively. Insiders held 3.2% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.5% are MiMedx Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97% MiMedx Group Inc. 4.79% 31.58% 116.05% 101.15% 9.38% 193.3%

For the past year Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while MiMedx Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MiMedx Group Inc. beats Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.