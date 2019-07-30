Comparing of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) and Its Peers

As REIT – Residential company, Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Essex Property Trust Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.14% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Essex Property Trust Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 1.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Essex Property Trust Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.70% 3.30% Industry Average 18.81% 6.77% 3.08%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Essex Property Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust Inc. N/A 286 44.86 Industry Average 54.72M 290.97M 114.99

Essex Property Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Essex Property Trust Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.67 2.76

Essex Property Trust Inc. currently has an average target price of $298.8, suggesting a potential downside of -2.70%. The rivals have a potential upside of 39.50%. Essex Property Trust Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Essex Property Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.04% -1.57% 2.21% 11.91% 17.4% 15.89% Industry Average 2.27% 4.03% 5.13% 11.34% 17.37% 14.08%

For the past year Essex Property Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Essex Property Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s rivals are 35.46% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Essex Property Trust Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Essex Property Trust Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.