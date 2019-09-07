Comparing of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)

Since Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 20 14.61 N/A 0.32 65.39 American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.77 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.20% and an $20.33 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.