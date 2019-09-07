Comparing of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)

Since Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|20
|14.61
|N/A
|0.32
|65.39
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.77
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|3.3%
|1.4%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.20% and an $20.33 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 92.9% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|4.19%
|8.42%
|2.38%
|34.27%
|52.82%
|52.6%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than American Finance Trust Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.
