Comparing of ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp Inc. 15 3.28 N/A 1.07 14.35 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.27 N/A 2.00 16.42

Table 1 demonstrates ESSA Bancorp Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ESSA Bancorp Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.6% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s 0.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.7% of ESSA Bancorp Inc. shares and 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares. ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESSA Bancorp Inc. 1.05% 1.19% 0.39% 0.39% -2.23% -1.67% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62%

For the past year ESSA Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors ESSA Bancorp Inc.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.