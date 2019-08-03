Comparing of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) have been rivals in the Diversified Electronics for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 25 1.96 N/A 0.79 32.62 Amphenol Corporation 94 3.18 N/A 4.01 23.25

Table 1 highlights Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and Amphenol Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Amphenol Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and Amphenol Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 5.3% Amphenol Corporation 0.00% 30.3% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.26 beta. Competitively, Amphenol Corporation’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amphenol Corporation are 2.5 and 1.8 respectively. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amphenol Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and Amphenol Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Amphenol Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Amphenol Corporation’s consensus price target is $106.8, while its potential upside is 19.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of Amphenol Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Amphenol Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.91% 5% 2.85% 0.6% 0.11% 2.77% Amphenol Corporation 1.02% -4.65% -6.61% 5.79% 1.16% 15.18%

For the past year Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has weaker performance than Amphenol Corporation

Summary

Amphenol Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.