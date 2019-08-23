Comparing of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|45
|7.25
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $69.17, and a 76.95% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
