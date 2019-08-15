Comparing of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.97 N/A -2.74 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.64 beta means Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 84.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.5%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.