Comparing of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.66
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 37.93%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
About 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 5 of the 8 factors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
