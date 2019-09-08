Comparing of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.66 N/A -2.74 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 37.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.