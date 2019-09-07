Comparing of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.66 N/A -2.74 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 37.93%. Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $30.5, with potential upside of 226.55%. The data provided earlier shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.