Comparing of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.46 22.48M -2.74 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 7 -0.11 30.03M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 61,070,361.31% -48.6% -35.7% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 411,934,156.38% -51.7% -47%

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc. are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 57.53% and an $57.5 average target price. Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 171.90%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.