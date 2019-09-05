Comparing of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.52 N/A -2.74 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$48 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 36.60%. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 103.32%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.