Comparing of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Since Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.69 N/A -7.54 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.03 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.98. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Heat Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $69.17, while its potential upside is 47.33%. Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 1,076.47%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.2%. About 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.