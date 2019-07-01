Comparing of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.44 N/A -7.54 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 4 543.56 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.98 beta. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, CEL-SCI Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $69.17, and a 51.76% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.8% respectively. 2.4% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.