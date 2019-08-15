Comparing of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.97 N/A -2.74 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1143.25 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 84.26% upside potential and an average target price of $69.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.25 average target price and a 163.84% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.