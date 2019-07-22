Comparing of ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

This is a contrast between ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies Inc. 72 2.68 N/A 3.21 22.83 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 48 2.14 N/A 3.55 13.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ESCO Technologies Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc. Sensata Technologies Holding plc is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ESCO Technologies Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. ESCO Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sensata Technologies Holding plc, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 7.3% Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.6% 8.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that ESCO Technologies Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ESCO Technologies Inc. are 2.1 and 1.5. Competitively, Sensata Technologies Holding plc has 3 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ESCO Technologies Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0 2 1 2.33

ESCO Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.56% and an $87 average target price. Competitively Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a consensus target price of $56.33, with potential upside of 21.27%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sensata Technologies Holding plc seems more appealing than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of ESCO Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares. About 3% of ESCO Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESCO Technologies Inc. -0.3% 1.5% 7.4% 12.04% 32.3% 10.93% Sensata Technologies Holding plc -4.96% -5.21% -4.36% -0.45% -10.5% 3.81%

For the past year ESCO Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Sensata Technologies Holding plc beats ESCO Technologies Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.