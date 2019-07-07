Comparing of ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) and Its Rivals

We are comparing ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of ESCO Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand ESCO Technologies Inc. has 3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ESCO Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.40% 7.30% Industry Average 7.24% 13.26% 7.99%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing ESCO Technologies Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies Inc. N/A 70 22.83 Industry Average 61.70M 852.65M 53.33

ESCO Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for ESCO Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.30 1.74 2.73

The peers have a potential upside of 41.42%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ESCO Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESCO Technologies Inc. -0.3% 1.5% 7.4% 12.04% 32.3% 10.93% Industry Average 2.52% 7.55% 12.94% 12.45% 23.95% 22.26%

For the past year ESCO Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than ESCO Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ESCO Technologies Inc. are 2.1 and 1.5. Competitively, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s peers have 3.64 and 2.67 for Current and Quick Ratio. ESCO Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that ESCO Technologies Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.16 which is 16.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ESCO Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat ESCO Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.