Comparing of ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies Inc. 74 2.44 N/A 3.21 26.07 Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 46.56 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ESCO Technologies Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.5% Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.5% -119.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.08 beta means ESCO Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ESCO Technologies Inc. are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ESCO Technologies Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aethlon Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ESCO Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $87, and a 14.64% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ESCO Technologies Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 14.2%. ESCO Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.7% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7% Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75%

For the past year ESCO Technologies Inc. has 26.7% stronger performance while Aethlon Medical Inc. has -86.75% weaker performance.

Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aethlon Medical Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.