Comparing of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.93 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Analyst Ratings

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and SIGA Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s upside potential is 149.04% at a $13 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.39% are ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has stronger performance than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.