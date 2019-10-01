Comparing of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Both ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 5 0.00 10.23M -2.79 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 196,939,070.17% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,606,531.88% -101.8% -76.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 192.79%. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 199.82%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.77% and 75.3%. ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 0.39%. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.