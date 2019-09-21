Comparing of Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) and Its Peers

We are comparing Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equus Total Return Inc. has 46% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 31.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Equus Total Return Inc. has 22.93% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Equus Total Return Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equus Total Return Inc. 0.00% 6.60% 4.50% Industry Average 88.10% 148.04% 126.35%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Equus Total Return Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Equus Total Return Inc. N/A 2 7.05 Industry Average 291.40M 330.75M 14.69

Equus Total Return Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Equus Total Return Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Equus Total Return Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equus Total Return Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.20 2.92

The competitors have a potential upside of 113.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Equus Total Return Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equus Total Return Inc. -8.82% -7.11% -15.3% -24.39% -35.15% -20.92% Industry Average 1.16% 2.69% 4.68% 10.09% 7.81% 19.55%

For the past year Equus Total Return Inc. had bearish trend while Equus Total Return Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

Equus Total Return Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.16. In other hand, Equus Total Return Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.75 which is 25.45% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Equus Total Return Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Equus Total Return Inc.’s rivals beat Equus Total Return Inc.