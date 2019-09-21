Comparing of Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) and Its Peers

We are comparing Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Equus Total Return Inc. has 46% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 31.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Equus Total Return Inc. has 22.93% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Equus Total Return Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|0.00%
|6.60%
|4.50%
|Industry Average
|88.10%
|148.04%
|126.35%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Equus Total Return Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|N/A
|2
|7.05
|Industry Average
|291.40M
|330.75M
|14.69
Equus Total Return Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Equus Total Return Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Equus Total Return Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|2.20
|2.92
The competitors have a potential upside of 113.92%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Equus Total Return Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|-8.82%
|-7.11%
|-15.3%
|-24.39%
|-35.15%
|-20.92%
|Industry Average
|1.16%
|2.69%
|4.68%
|10.09%
|7.81%
|19.55%
For the past year Equus Total Return Inc. had bearish trend while Equus Total Return Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Risk & Volatility
Equus Total Return Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.16. In other hand, Equus Total Return Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.75 which is 25.45% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Equus Total Return Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Equus Total Return Inc.’s rivals beat Equus Total Return Inc.
