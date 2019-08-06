Comparing of Equity Commonwealth (EQC) and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Since Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) are part of the REIT – Office industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth 33 24.86 N/A 2.30 14.59 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 34 6.73 N/A 0.06 569.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Equity Commonwealth and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Equity Commonwealth. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Equity Commonwealth has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 0.00% 9.1% 7.8% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Equity Commonwealth has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Equity Commonwealth and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is $39, which is potential 15.73% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Commonwealth 0.96% 3.45% 4.97% 4.64% 16.5% 11.9% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 2.56% 5.94% 0.57% 9.19% 6.26% 21.47%

For the past year Equity Commonwealth has weaker performance than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. beats Equity Commonwealth.