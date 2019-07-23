Comparing of Equity Commonwealth (EQC) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Office industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth 32 22.37 N/A 2.30 13.92 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 139 12.23 N/A 3.29 44.28

In table 1 we can see Equity Commonwealth and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Equity Commonwealth’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Equity Commonwealth and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 0.00% 9.1% 7.8% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.3 shows that Equity Commonwealth is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Equity Commonwealth and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0.00 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s potential downside is -5.89% and its consensus target price is $134.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Equity Commonwealth and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 0%. About 1% of Equity Commonwealth’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Commonwealth 0.98% -1.45% -1.81% 3.89% 11.34% 6.76% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 4.12% 1.31% 8.2% 16.94% 14.62% 26.29%

For the past year Equity Commonwealth’s stock price has smaller growth than Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Equity Commonwealth.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. The company offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies. As of December 31, 2006, it had 159 properties, including 156 properties located in 9 states in the United States and 3 properties located in Canada. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.