Comparing of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream Corporation 20 3.20 N/A 0.98 21.84 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.19 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Equitrans Midstream Corporation and U.S. Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equitrans Midstream Corporation. Its rival U.S. Energy Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. U.S. Energy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equitrans Midstream Corporation and U.S. Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 15.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of U.S. Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equitrans Midstream Corporation 3.83% 0.9% 8.85% 9.74% 0% 6.89% U.S. Energy Corp. -8.46% -42.24% -49.99% -56.6% -70.49% -38.79%

For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation had bullish trend while U.S. Energy Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.