Comparing of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|20
|3.20
|N/A
|0.98
|21.84
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|1
|1.19
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Equitrans Midstream Corporation and U.S. Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|0.00%
|-19.4%
|-13.7%
Liquidity
0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equitrans Midstream Corporation. Its rival U.S. Energy Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. U.S. Energy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equitrans Midstream Corporation and U.S. Energy Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 15.97%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 82.7% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of U.S. Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|3.83%
|0.9%
|8.85%
|9.74%
|0%
|6.89%
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|-8.46%
|-42.24%
|-49.99%
|-56.6%
|-70.49%
|-38.79%
For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation had bullish trend while U.S. Energy Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.
