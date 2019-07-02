Comparing of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

We will be comparing the differences between Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream Corporation 20 3.20 N/A 0.98 21.84 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.45 N/A 8.15 3.02

Table 1 highlights Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Equitrans Midstream Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is presently more expensive than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 15.67%. On the other hand, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 75.09% and its consensus price target is $35. The results provided earlier shows that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Equitrans Midstream Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equitrans Midstream Corporation 3.83% 0.9% 8.85% 9.74% 0% 6.89% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06%

For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation has weaker performance than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.