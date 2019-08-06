Comparing of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

As Biotechnology companies, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Equillium Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Equillium Inc. is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.5. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Equillium Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Equillium Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 205.34% and its average target price is $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equillium Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.