Comparing of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 7 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Equillium Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Equillium Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 122,603,365.07% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 282,860,998.65% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. Equillium Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 68.5%. Insiders owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has weaker performance than Equillium Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.