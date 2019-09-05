Comparing of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 29.04 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Equillium Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 2.6%. About 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.