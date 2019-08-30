Comparing of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Equillium Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equillium Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Equillium Inc. was less bearish than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Equillium Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.