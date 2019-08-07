Comparing of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Equillium Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Equillium Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 and a Quick Ratio of 20.5. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Equillium Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Equillium Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.33, while its potential upside is 255.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has weaker performance than Equillium Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.