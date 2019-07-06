Comparing of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 77.13 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Equillium Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equillium Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 33.1 and 33.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Equillium Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Equillium Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 294.74% and its consensus target price is $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 37.1%. Insiders held roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -25.86% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 26.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Equillium Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.