Comparing of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Equillium Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Equillium Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equillium Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.25, with potential upside of 390.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 17.9%. About 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Equillium Inc. was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.