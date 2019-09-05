Comparing of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.99 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Equillium Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Equillium Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. is 20.5 while its Current Ratio is 20.5. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Equillium Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Athenex Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 36.52% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.3% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.