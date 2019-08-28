Comparing of Equifax Inc. (EFX) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

We are comparing Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax Inc. 126 5.12 N/A -3.53 0.00 Bat Group Inc. 1 2.31 N/A -0.72 0.00

Demonstrates Equifax Inc. and Bat Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Equifax Inc. and Bat Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8% Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.25 beta means Equifax Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Bat Group Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Equifax Inc. and Bat Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bat Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Equifax Inc.’s downside potential is -46.08% at a $77.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.9% of Equifax Inc. shares and 6.7% of Bat Group Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Equifax Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Bat Group Inc. has 6.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35% Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74%

For the past year Equifax Inc. had bullish trend while Bat Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Equifax Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bat Group Inc.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.