Comparing of EQT Corporation (EQT) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 17 0.67 N/A -3.28 0.00 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.33 N/A -19.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EQT Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EQT Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.56 beta indicates that EQT Corporation is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Yuma Energy Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

EQT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Yuma Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. EQT Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for EQT Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EQT Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 35.69% and an $16.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of EQT Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are EQT Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year EQT Corporation was less bearish than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors EQT Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.