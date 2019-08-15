Comparing of EQT Corporation (EQT) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 18 0.65 N/A -3.28 0.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.23 N/A -6.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights EQT Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4%

Volatility & Risk

EQT Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Rosehill Resources Inc. has a 3.39 beta and it is 239.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for EQT Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.5 is EQT Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 39.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of EQT Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of EQT Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46%

For the past year EQT Corporation had bearish trend while Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

EQT Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.