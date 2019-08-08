Comparing of EQT Corporation (EQT) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Both EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 18 0.64 N/A -3.28 0.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 5.59 N/A 0.40 6.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EQT Corporation and Permianville Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EQT Corporation and Permianville Royalty Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that EQT Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Permianville Royalty Trust has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for EQT Corporation and Permianville Royalty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of EQT Corporation is $16.5, with potential upside of 34.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.6% of EQT Corporation shares and 4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares. EQT Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Permianville Royalty Trust has 31.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11%

For the past year EQT Corporation has -20.01% weaker performance while Permianville Royalty Trust has 35.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats on 6 of the 9 factors EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.