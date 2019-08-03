Comparing of EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) and Its Rivals

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand EQM Midstream Partners LP has 97.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has EQM Midstream Partners LP and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing EQM Midstream Partners LP and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP N/A 44 16.62 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

EQM Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for EQM Midstream Partners LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 5 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.14 1.89 2.35

$46.75 is the average target price of EQM Midstream Partners LP, with a potential upside of 27.73%. The potential upside of the rivals is 18.83%. Based on the results shown earlier, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EQM Midstream Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP has -10.96% weaker performance while EQM Midstream Partners LP’s competitors have 19.39% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EQM Midstream Partners LP are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s competitors have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. EQM Midstream Partners LP’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that EQM Midstream Partners LP is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

EQM Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP’s peers beat EQM Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 6 factors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.