Comparing of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.62 N/A 0.24 17.80 Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.21 N/A 0.95 32.56

Table 1 highlights Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Devon Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Devon Energy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Epsilon Energy Ltd. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Devon Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Devon Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 3 5 2.63

On the other hand, Devon Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 28.73% and its average price target is $36.88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Devon Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.1%. Comparatively, Devon Energy Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 6.78% -7.15% -3.19% 1.02% -14.57% -2.28% Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Devon Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.