Comparing of ePlus inc. (PLUS) and Its Competitors

As Application Software company, ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ePlus inc. has 92.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand ePlus inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have ePlus inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.60% 7.40% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ePlus inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. N/A 82 20.50 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

ePlus inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio ePlus inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ePlus inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

The potential upside of the peers is 136.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ePlus inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year ePlus inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ePlus inc. are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. ePlus inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ePlus inc.

Volatility & Risk

ePlus inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.27. In other hand, ePlus inc.’s peers have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ePlus inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.