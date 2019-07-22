Comparing of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

This is a contrast between Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 39.08 N/A -1.64 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.5. The Current Ratio of rival Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.1. Epizyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Epizyme Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Epizyme Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.17, while its potential upside is 58.44%. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 187.30%. Based on the results shown earlier, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 53.7%. Insiders held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has weaker performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.