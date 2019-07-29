Comparing of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Since Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 40.37 N/A -1.64 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 33.96 N/A -5.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Epizyme Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Epizyme Inc. has a 3.03 beta, while its volatility is 203.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.98 beta which is 98.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio is 12.5. On the competitive side is, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.2 Current Ratio and a 11.1 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Epizyme Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential is 53.38% at a $20.17 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, which is potential 37.43% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was more bullish than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.