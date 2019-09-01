Comparing of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

We are contrasting Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 47.51 N/A -1.64 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 59.8 and 59.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.77% and an $21.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.