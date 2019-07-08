Comparing of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Both Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 11 38.77 N/A -1.64 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.34 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 and a Quick Ratio of 12.5. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Epizyme Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Epizyme Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.17, while its potential upside is 52.00%. Competitively the consensus target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 40.49% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Epizyme Inc. seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has stronger performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Epizyme Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.