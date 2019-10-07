Comparing of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 -0.13 70.52M -1.64 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.40 46.44M -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 584,258,492.13% -51.8% -43.1% Cytokinetics Incorporated 357,230,769.23% -269.2% -47.5%

Volatility & Risk

Epizyme Inc.’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 7.1 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential is 97.61% at a $21.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 70.07% and its consensus target price is $20. The data provided earlier shows that Epizyme Inc. appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was more bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.