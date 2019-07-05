Comparing of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO)

Since EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. 158 4.99 N/A 4.16 41.08 FRONTEO Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.31 27.92

Table 1 demonstrates EPAM Systems Inc. and FRONTEO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FRONTEO Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than EPAM Systems Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. EPAM Systems Inc. is presently more expensive than FRONTEO Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 10.2% FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that EPAM Systems Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. FRONTEO Inc. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EPAM Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FRONTEO Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. EPAM Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FRONTEO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EPAM Systems Inc. and FRONTEO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 FRONTEO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$167.33 is EPAM Systems Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -5.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EPAM Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. 0.36% -0.72% 14.35% 31.5% 36.19% 47.44% FRONTEO Inc. -17.78% -27.23% -51.44% -23.34% -47.29% -27.23%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc. had bullish trend while FRONTEO Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors EPAM Systems Inc. beats FRONTEO Inc.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.