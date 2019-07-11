Comparing of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 94 3.04 N/A 5.79 16.29 BP Midstream Partners LP 15 13.93 N/A 1.27 11.64

Table 1 demonstrates EOG Resources Inc. and BP Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BP Midstream Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than EOG Resources Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. EOG Resources Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than BP Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EOG Resources Inc. and BP Midstream Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EOG Resources Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9. Competitively, BP Midstream Partners LP has 13.5 and 13.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EOG Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown EOG Resources Inc. and BP Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50

$117.45 is EOG Resources Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 29.64%. Competitively BP Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 6.45%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that EOG Resources Inc. seems more appealing than BP Midstream Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.8% of EOG Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.6% of BP Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are EOG Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. 0.35% -7.6% -2.47% -10.57% -20.49% 8.2% BP Midstream Partners LP 5.2% -3.08% -8.71% -14.07% -26.8% -4.89%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. has 8.2% stronger performance while BP Midstream Partners LP has -4.89% weaker performance.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats BP Midstream Partners LP on 9 of the 12 factors.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.