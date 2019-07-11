Comparing of Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 1.92 N/A -0.47 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.44 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enzo Biochem Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% -29.8% -23.7% DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -237.1% -158.1%

Risk and Volatility

Enzo Biochem Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.37 beta. DarioHealth Corp. has a -1.21 beta and it is 221.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Enzo Biochem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Enzo Biochem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Enzo Biochem Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of DarioHealth Corp. is $1.5, which is potential 217.46% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enzo Biochem Inc. and DarioHealth Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 16.8%. Enzo Biochem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.1%. Comparatively, 11.4% are DarioHealth Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.54% 0.55% 3.97% 13.27% -43.01% 32.01% DarioHealth Corp. -14.33% 9.01% 2.77% -35.34% -58.1% -3.35%

For the past year Enzo Biochem Inc. had bullish trend while DarioHealth Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enzo Biochem Inc. beats DarioHealth Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.