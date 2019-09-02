Comparing of Envestnet Inc. (ENV) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 66 3.49 N/A -0.43 0.00 TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.28 N/A 2.79 26.41

In table 1 we can see Envestnet Inc. and TriNet Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.68 beta. TriNet Group Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Envestnet Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival TriNet Group Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. TriNet Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Envestnet Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 TriNet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$77 is Envestnet Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 34.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Envestnet Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 89.2% respectively. 3.6% are Envestnet Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, TriNet Group Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year Envestnet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats Envestnet Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.